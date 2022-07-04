Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

