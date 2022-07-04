MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $32,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.