KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.01.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

