Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $32.33 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

