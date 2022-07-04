Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

