KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

