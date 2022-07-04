Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $221.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average of $259.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

