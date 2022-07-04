CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,709 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

