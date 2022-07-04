Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 52,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,142,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

