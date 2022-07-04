Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.