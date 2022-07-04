Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 389 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $396.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

