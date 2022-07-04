8,950 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

