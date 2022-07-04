AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of T opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

