Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

MS stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.