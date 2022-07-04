Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $179.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

