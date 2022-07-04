Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 2.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.