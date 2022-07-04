Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

