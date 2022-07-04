26,654 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VBR stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

