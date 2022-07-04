Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY opened at $324.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
