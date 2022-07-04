Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 3.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

