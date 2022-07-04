Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

