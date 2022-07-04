Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

