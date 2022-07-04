Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

