Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

