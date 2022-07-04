Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $131.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

