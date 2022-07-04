Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 25,136 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 249,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 33,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.