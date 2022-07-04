Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.86 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

