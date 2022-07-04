Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

VO stock opened at $199.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

