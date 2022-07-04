Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

DVN opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

