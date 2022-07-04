Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

