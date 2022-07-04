Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.