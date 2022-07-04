Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 226,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.33 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.