Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

