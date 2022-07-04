Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $485.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.87. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $396.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

