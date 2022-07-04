Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

