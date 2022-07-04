General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

General Motors stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after acquiring an additional 462,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,757,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,084,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

