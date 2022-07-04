Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $223.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

