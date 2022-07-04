Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

