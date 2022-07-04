The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

