Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,941,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.