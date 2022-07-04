Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

