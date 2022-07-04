Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.