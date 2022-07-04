iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

