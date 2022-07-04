iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

