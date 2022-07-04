180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 437 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA opened at $139.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.