180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

