180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.20 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

