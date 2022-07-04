180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

