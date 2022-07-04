180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.