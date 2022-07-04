Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

SHW opened at $235.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

